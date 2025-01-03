Prince Nana Discusses Recruiting Swerve Strickland's Allies In AEW

Last month at AEW Worlds End, Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana formed a temporary alliance with Daniel Garcia and Mark Briscoe to fight off The Hurt Syndicate. Speaking during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Nana explained how the makeshift bond will help himself and Strickland overcome Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Ricochet, and MVP.

"You saw what happened at the Hammerstein Ballroom," Nana said. "The Hurt Syndicate — what can they do, alright? We have two of the top ... in-ring performers that have our back for now."

Despite the recent alliance, fans shouldn't expect to see the group solidify into a permanent faction — at least not if Nana has anything to say about it. It's not difficult to see where Nana's hesitance comes from, as he and Strickland were previously members of the Mogul Embassy before being betrayed by the rest of the group last year. While they won't be actively looking for help, and there's no interest in a permanent group, Nana isn't closing the door on some more temporary assistance.

"We don't need to recruit nobody," Nana continued. "We have all these independent superstars on the AEW roster. If they want to come and be an ally to the boss, Swerve Strickland, you're more than welcome, my friends."

The interview took place before Wednesday's Fight For The Fallen edition of "AEW Dynamite," and Nana's words turned out to be foreshadowing, intentional or not. Strickland found himself being attacked by Ricochet with a pair of scissors until receiving some assistance from Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong, giving the former AEW World Champion another set of allies to rely on.