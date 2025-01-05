WWE Releases Attitude Era Style Raw Intro Video Featuring Current Stars

What's old is new again when it comes to "WWE Raw" on Netflix.

On January 6, WWE will debut "Raw," its flagship program, on the Netflix streaming platform, with appearances from the likes of WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, "The Eradicator" Rhea Ripley, "The OTC" Roman Reigns, and 16-time world champion John Cena. All of these names and several more also made appearances in a new promotional video, specifically recreating a red brand intro from WWE's Attitude Era.

"All these years later and it still gets us hyped! See you Monday for #WWERaw on @netflix!" WWE wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Below the caption sits a highlight video run to the tune of "Thorn In Your Eye," which served as the "Raw" theme song from 1997 until 2002. Unlike the original release, though, this song is accompanied by footage from the current crop of WWE stars, including the aforementioned names as well as Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, and CM Punk. Interestingly, Attitude Era star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also appears in this rendition as he's now a part-time star for the company.

"Thorn In Your Eye" was performed by Slam Jam, a group featuring members from metal bands Pro-Pain, Overkill, Anthrax, and Savatage. Starting in April 2002, WWE utilized "Across the Nation" by The Union Underground as the "Raw" theme song. Fast forward to 2025, a new song from rapper Travis Scott is expected to usher in the red brand's new era on Netflix.

The Netflix premiere of "Raw" will emanate from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, with Pat McAfee and Michael Cole on call.