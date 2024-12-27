Stipulation Announced For Liv Morgan-Rhea Ripley Title Match On WWE Raw Netflix Debut

Rhea Ripley will finally get the chance to avenge her two missed opportunities at getting her Women's World Championship back from Liv Morgan on the January 6, 2025 episode of "WWE Raw," which will also act as the company's debut on Netflix, and because of that, Ripley and Morgan's match has just gotten even bigger.

It was officially announced on the December 26 episode of "WWE Main Event" that the Women's World Championship match between Ripley and Morgan will now be a Last Woman Standing match. Ripley has experience with this stipulation, having faced Morgan's current Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez in a Last Woman Standing match during the 2021 New Year's Evil edition of "WWE NXT," which coincidentally aired on January 6. However, Morgan will be competing under this stipulation for the very first time, but given that one of her closest allies not only has experience in the match but actually beat Ripley four years earlier, she won't be entering the match uneducated.

While Ripley wasn't the woman Morgan beat to become champion, Morgan has taken virtually everything else from her most fearsome rival. Morgan inadvertently put Ripley on the shelf with an injury shortly after WrestleMania 40, forcing her to vacate the belt that Morgan would later beat Becky Lynch for at King and Queen of the Ring in May. Since then, Morgan has taken Dominik Mysterio for herself, defeated Ripley at SummerSlam in August, and managed to escape with her title in the rematch at Bad Blood in October thanks to interference from the aforementioned Rodriguez. This match will be joined by the finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament, CM Punk wrestling his first match on "Raw" in 11 years against Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns facing Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat.