Rikishi Weighs In On Nephew Jacob Fatu's Potential In WWE

Jacob Fatu's rise to the top of WWE has been nothing short of historic. His WWE career — only a little over six months old at time of writing — has already seen Fatu headline three WWE premium live events and lock up with high-profile names such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes. Everybody seems to have recognized Fatu's greatness, including his Anoa'i kin, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who recently took to an episode of "Rikishi Fatu Off the Top" to acknowledge his nephew's greatness.

Rikishi took to the podcast to impart some advice on the meteorically-rising Superstar. He advised Fatu to continue his work ethic and to keep in mind his heritage and humble beginnings, in order to work towards becoming a leader within WWE.

"Step up. Step up to any opportunity that's given to you," Rikishi beckoned Fatu. "Always remember your humble beginnings, of what you come from and your culture. That's what's [going to] keep you solid from all the noise that's around you. It can be overwhelming to, at first, have nothing, then all of a sudden, have everything. Look within your inner circle, those that truly love you."

While the "Samoan Werewolf" is a sadistic character, Rikishi was sure to distinguish Fatu as a "lovable, lovable kid," and implored him to "stay Jacob."

Rikishi later reiterated his desire to see Fatu rise in WWE, particularly by going after singles gold. When asked about the future of the Bloodline — particularly, as it relates to the addition of other Anoa'i family members such as recent WWE signee Lance Anoa'i and Hikuleo — Rikishi said that The Bloodline's 2025 plans, which include Fatu going for a midcard title, will determine whether Lance or Hikuleo would logically fit within the faction.

"Depending which route Solo's going to take for 2025, Solo's ready to move to that position," Rikishi said. "As far as Jacob, I kind of see him moving as a [singles wrestler] somewhere ... When the time is right, those that are on the sidelines — when they are ready — start to bring them in."