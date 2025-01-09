Adam Copeland Says AEW's Jon Moxley Reminds Him Of These Two WWE Hall Of Famers

Adam Copeland signified a feud with Jon Moxley moments after making his AEW return at Worlds End, and the "Rated R Superstar" has since expressed his desire to become the AEW World Champion. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Copeland commented on Moxley and explained which two wrestling legends the "Purveyor of Violence" reminds him of.

"I look at Mox as a throwback," Copeland said. "He reminds me a little bit of, you know, Terry Funk. He's got a little Roddy Piper to him, he's got, like, that throwback feel but with a modern take."

He further explained that all of these factors excite him for his eventual clash with Moxley in AEW. He also looked back at AWA legend Nick Bockwinkel's matches, as well as Terry Funk's bouts, and those he saw in AJPW and NWA to paint a picture of the type of wrestler he sees Moxley as.

"I'd love to just get in there and just have it be a gnarly fight, a gnarly, you know, grappling wrestling," Copeland added. "Just a hard-hitting heavyweight match between two dudes who are over 230 pounds and are just gonna take each other's heads off — that sounds like a good night."

Copeland admitted that he's been interested in wrestling Moxley since the moment he joined AEW. He also mentioned others like Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe, and MJF as wrestlers he wants to face down the line.

