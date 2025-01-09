Grayson Waller Reflects On Performing At WWE Elimination Chamber In Perth

Last February, Grayson Waller's magnetic effect transpired in front of his friends and family in the second row of the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia at WWE Elimination Chamber. In an interview with "The West Sport," the former WWE Tag Team Champion reflected on what a meaningful moment it was to share "shoey's" with his native supporters and to perform on one of the grandest stages of his career.

"Yeah, it was awesome, and obviously, getting to have all my mates and my family there was really cool," Waller mentioned. "I remember [Austin] Theory actually grabbed me at one stage and kind of said, 'Hey, man, like, take the moment and look.' You know, going from wrestling in front of 20 people in a shed in Newcastle and New South Wales to in front of 52,000 people was...very cool."

Although his show ended in pandemonium, he wasn't hurt during the confrontation between Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and his tag partner, Austin Theory. Still, he put on a "Waller Effect" that would set in motion what would transpire at WrestleMania 40 between Rollins, Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns. Regarding his status at the time, Waller clarified that when arriving in Australia, his goal was to be seen as a someone who had no intentions of dissing his home country while he was there. In fact, he is proud to represent some of the distinct talent that comes from "The Land Down Under."

"I'm always going to be real," Waller clarified. "I think before I came over, I said I'm not going to be that guy who pretends to hate Australia because I'm a bad guy apparently on TV. I'm not a good guy. I'm not a bad guy. I'm a real guy."

