Tommy Dreamer Assesses Impact Of AEW Streaming On Max

AEW recently secured a deal to stream its weekly shows on Max at the same time they air on cable. While it's not being touted as being as big of a deal as WWE's move to Netflix, it could provide the promotion with some much-needed exposure. Tommy Dreamer looked at AEW's transition to Max on an episode of "Busted Open Radio," and explained why he believes it's a big deal for the promotion.

"It's a big deal, it's just as a big deal — with going — this streaming service [and] how it helps AEW, same with how Raw is moving," Dreamer opined, noting that in the case of WWE's weekly show, the deal was for a much higher amount of money. "But, it's a big deal for AEW, it's more eyes on the product, and if you think about 2024 to 2025, three major wrestling companies got bigger television deals."

Dreamer then pointed out how TNA has a deal with SportsNet in Canada, which he believes is a big move for the promotion as well. "They took the AEW slot as well as the WWE Monday Night Raw slot as the service that's gonna be airing the program," he said. "Even the wrestlers that live in Canada, being a part of, you know, hockey night and seeing all the advertisements; it's really, really cool to see that all three companies are getting much love."

