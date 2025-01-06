CM Punk Compares Feud With Seth Rollins To This Legendary WWE Rivalry

The debut episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix will see CM Punk and Seth Rollins compete in a long-awaited singles match. Ahead of the red brand's initial show on Netflix, Punk joined former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe on "Nightcap" to speak about his highly anticipated match with Rollins, where he compared their feud to the legendary rivalry between Hulk Hogan and "The Macho Man" Randy Savage.

"I think this is one of those Hogan, Savage deals that's going to just go on for as long as the beef has already been festering. 10-plus years, we're talking a decade here. I don't think even as big a night as a debut on Netflix and no matter how bright the lights are, I think this one's gonna fester for a while." Punk said. "I got my eyes set on WrestleMania yeah, but that's a couple months away. The next step after I beat Rollins [tonight] is the Royal Rumble. We don't got no off-season here ... I got hurt last year's Rumble, so I'm still looking to come back and get a W in that one."

The last time Punk and Rollins engaged in singles action was on an episode of "Raw" in 2013, when the "The Visionary" was still part of The Shield. It still remains to be seen if the winner between Punk and Rollins will be the next contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, or if the two could still be scheduled for a WrestleMania match together. Punk also has his sets sight on a match with John Cena, as the 16-time World Champion is returning to WWE for his retirement tour.

