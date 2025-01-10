Dax Harwood Calls This AEW Star The Best Young Women's Wrestler In The World

After a bit of a rough patch during the latter half of 2024, FTR have found their groove again thanks to the re-emergence of friend Adam Copeland. In the first week of 2025, the trio, named Rated FTR, have strung together two impressive victories, first over the Death Riders on "Dynamite" and against The Learning Tree on "Collision." But in between, FTR's Dax Harwood took some time to shine some light on a few other AEW stars, including lofting praise on one particular individual.

This occurred during an interview prior to "Dynamite" last week, when Harwood talked with Bill Prichard of "WrestleZone." And it was while running down the card for Dynamite that Harwood made his bold claim.

"First time ever, the Acclaimed vs. The Hurt Syndicate...," Harwood said. "First time ever match of 'Hangman' Page and Orange Cassidy. First time match between Jamie Hayter and who I consider the best young wrestler in the world, Julia Hart."

The 23 year old Hart certainly has come a long way since debuting for AEW during the pandemic in 2020, ultimately finding her footing upon joining the House of Black in 2022. Last November, Hart claimed her first AEW championship when she defeated Skye Blue and Kris Staltander to win the TBS Championship at AEW Full Gear; she would hold the title until AEW Dynasty in April, losing the title to Willow Nightingale.

Unfortunately, Hart also sustained a shoulder injury shortly before her loss to Nightingale, which forced her onto the shelf until November. Upon returning to AEW, Hart targeted Hayter, leading to the two's match on "Dynamite" last week. It was there Hart made Harwood's claim about her look strong, as she defeated Hayter, albeit with the help of her trademark mist attack.

To quote this article, please credit "WrestleZone" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription