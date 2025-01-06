Backstage News On Status Of Cody Rhodes, John Cena & More For WWE Raw Netflix Debut

WWE are currently preparing for their big debut on Netflix as the January 6 episode of "WWE Raw" is set to be one of the biggest events the company's entire history. On top of a card that will see Seth Rollins face CM Punk, Roman Reigns battle Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match, and Liv Morgan defending the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, a number of other big names are set to be involved in the festivities, including both Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

PWInsider have been able to confirm that Rhodes is at the Intuit Dome and is expected to appear on the show, as is Cena, who is expected to cut a promo after the conclusion of the Tribal Combat match between Reigns and Sikoa which is set to be the opening match on the show. The nature of what Rhodes and Cena will be talking about remains a mystery at the time of writing, but it is likely that their WrestleMania 41 plans could take shape as the two men are reportedly facing each other at the show of shows.

Someone else who is expected to make an appearance is WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, with his appearance reportedly set for the final hour of the show right before the main event, which will be Rollins vs. Punk. Hogan's son Nick, his manager, and his long-time friend Jimmy Hart are also at the show, but it is not yet confirmed as to whether Hart will make an appearance.

Plans are always subject to change given the chaotic nature of professional wrestling, but PWInsider have stated that no extra matches aside from what has already been announced for the show are set to be added, and there are currently no taped matches listed internally for either "WWE Main Event" or "WWE Speed." The majority of this information has also been confirmed by Fightful Select, though have the Hogan promo listed for a slightly different time.