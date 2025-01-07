Michael Cole Explains Why Triple H Got 'Very Emotional' Ahead Of WWE Raw Netflix Debut

WWE is set for a historic night on Monday when its flagship show, "WWE Raw," debuts on Netflix, becoming the first ever show to stream weekly on the service. "Raw's" color commentator Pat McAfee hosted his show, "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN live from the Inuit Dome in Los Angeles, California where "Raw" will be live. McAfee had his fellow red brand commentator, Michael Cole, with him on the show ahead of "Raw," and Cole explained it was an emotional day for everyone behind-the-scenes, and he had just come from a production meeting for the show.

"Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, our chief content officer gave us a nice speech and he's really, really excited. Very emotional, as we all are," Cole explained. "This changes the game. Not only for professional wrestling, sports entertainment, it changes the game for all of entertainment. We're going to become the first show to stream live weekly on Netflix. Obviously we've talked about the NFL, we're talked about the Tyson/Paul fight, this is a game changer for across the board entertainment wise."

WWE released the cold open ahead of the show, featuring a look behind wrestling's history, narrated by Levesque. The video features WWE and WCW legends like Dusty Rhodes, Shawn Michaels, and Cody Rhodes. The historic streaming debut of "Raw" will feature must-see matches including CM Punk versus Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, Solo Sikoa versus Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat Match, and Rhea Ripley versus Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in a Last Woman Standing Match. WWE legends will be present at the show as well, including future Hall of Famer John Cena, as he kicks off his 2025 retirement tour at the show.

