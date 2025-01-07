AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/4/25

It's a whole new world for professional wrestling, with WWE now airing "Raw" on Netflix, and AEW simulcasting both "Dynamite" and "Collision" on TBS and Max and TNT and Max respectively. As such, it's also a whole new world when it comes to ratings in professional wrestling, as it remains to be seen how much effect the move to streaming for each show will have on the overall numbers. And those questions will remain even after the unveilng of ratings for "Collision's" first simulcast episode this past weekend.

Programming Insider reports that "Collison" drew 345K total viewers and 0.09 in the coveted 18-49 demographic on TNT, though Wrestlenomics has not confirmed those numbers as of this writing. Notably missing is any data regarding viewership AEW drew on Max, which has yet to be made available, a similar theme to "Dynamite's" ratings this past Wednesday. It remains unclear when, or if, viewership data for AEW on Max will be made available.

With an already incomplete picture on viewership, this week's "Collision" ratings are also wonky compared to their last episode on December 21. Both numbers were down, with total viewership down 46% from 635K, while 18-49 fell 55% from 0.20. While both drops seem significant, it should be noted the previous "Collision's" numbers were inflated, thanks to having a strong lead-in from a College Football playoff game. Not only did "Collision" lack that lead in this week, but also faced NFL competition, going against the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game.

"Collision's" first simulcast was book ended by two big matches, beginning with Daniel Garcia successfully defending the TNT Championship against Mark Briscoe. Meanwhile, the show was headlined by Rated FTR, with Cope, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood defeating Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree.