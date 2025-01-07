WWE's Damian Priest Shares Backstage Pic, 1 Of His Highlights From Raw-Netflix Debut

The premiere of "WWE Raw" on Netflix last night featured many former wrestlers in attendance, as well as countless celebrities such as comedian Gabriel Iglesias, actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, and actor and film producer Ashton Kutcher. However, one of the biggest stars seen in the audience last night was none other than "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin, who has never shied away from his love of wrestling, appearing on several WWE shows in the past. On Tuesday, former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest shared a photo of himself posing with Culkin backstage on social media, expressing his appreciation to have the honor of meeting the Hollywood star.

Always feel privileged to meet so many awesome people. One of the many highlights of an amazing night was meeting @IncredibleCulk. Awesome dude! #WWERaw @netflix pic.twitter.com/hHUmPiyvz0 — Damian Priest (@ArcherOfInfamy) January 7, 2025

Although Priest wasn't featured in a match for the first "Raw" on Netflix, next Monday he will enter battle with Finn Balor again after defeating him at Bad Blood this past October. Priest recently helped The War Raiders capture the World Tag Team Titles when they dethroned The Judgment Day on the second-last "Raw" of 2024. Other celebrities that appeared on "Raw" last night included Seth Green, Danielle Fishel, Wale, Will Friedle, Richard Gadd, Stephen Amell, and Tiffany Haddish. Nikki Garcia, also known as Nikki Bella, made a shocking appearance on "Raw" yesterday, after many believed she would not be seen with WWE in the near future due to not seeing "eye to eye" with the company.