Dominik Mysterio Explains His Mission In WWE

Sometimes, things just don't go your way. For Dominik Mysterio, "Raw's" debut on Netflix was one of those times. Not only did Dirty Dom watch his main squeeze, Liv Morgan, lose her WWE Women's World Championship to rival Rhea Ripley, but Mysterio's attempts to get back with Ripley led to her leaving him lying as well.

Bad night aside, Mysterio still has plenty going for him anyway. Speaking with "Busted Open Radio" hours before the "Raw" on Netflix debut, the second generation star spoke about the hate he receives from fans, using it to frame a bold statement regarding his legacy, and the legacy of his father, Rey Mysterio.

"I mean, there's really nothing to hate me for," Mysterio said. "I mean, you can find what you want. People saying 'Oh, you know, you're Rey Mysterio's son.' Who's Rey Mysterio? I'm the greatest Mysterio of all time."

Despite that, Mysterio kind of backed off being "the greatest Mysterio of all time" just a few minutes later, revealing that establishing himself as such was a big reason why he would be sticking with wrestling for now, and not pursue Hollywood goals.

"I really want to cement myself here as the greatest Mysterio of all time, because...you say the name Rey Mysterio, and all these accolades and thoughts come up," Mysterio said. "You think Dominik Mysterio, you think Dirty Dom. You think [of]...this kid who turned on his dad. But I'm going to make it to the next level, and I'm going to take the Mysterio name to places it's never been before. And then we'll go Hollywood."

