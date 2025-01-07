AEW's Cope Shares His Thoughts On WWE Star John Cena's Retirement

The farewell tour of John Cena is upon us, with about 35 more dates left to look forward to in 2025. One man quite familiar with both Cena and in-ring retirement is "The Rated Superstar Cope (aka Adam "Edge" Copeland), who initially hung up his boots in 2011 after a series of neck injuries. During a recent interview with "Screen Rant," Cope admitted he hasn't talked with Cena about his retirement tour. He is, however, confident that the 16-time world champion will make the most of it.

"John, he's thought this through," Cope said. "He's thought of every scenario and every conceivable direction and all of those things. He's an intelligent man, so I'm sure he's already come to terms. I think he's been coming to terms with it for a long time. I think it'll be harder for the fanbase to come to terms, which usually ends up being the case."

After a nine-year absence, Cope returned to the ring as a part of the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble. It was under the following run in WWE that Cope also reunited with Cena.

"We had talked briefly when he came back there and I was with WWE," Cope said. "He said 'How are you doing this, man? You're having half an hour matches and stuff.'"

Currently, Cope finds himself in an alliance with FTR while also chasing after AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Meanwhile, Cena officially kicked off his road to retirement on the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw" by vowing to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. His tour will culminate later this December.

