Lexis King Re-Wins WWE NXT Heritage Cup In 'Sudden Death' Match

Lexis King is officially the "WWE NXT" Heritage Cup Champion after defeating Charlie Dempsey in a Sudden Death Rules Match on Tuesday's New Year's Evil special. Instead of Heritage Cup rules with multiple rounds, the man to score the first pinfall or submission would be awarded the Cup. Last week, "NXT" General Manager Ava took the Cup back from King, as it was determined it couldn't change hands by disqualification. The week before, William Regal attempted to give King a pair of brass knuckles, which he refused. Regal hit King with them, then threw them to Dempsey. The referee ruled the match a DQ, and initially rewarded King the Heritage Cup.

Dempsey had control over King in a majority of the match, and even battled back quickly when King dropkicked him out of the ring, into the hands of his No Quarter Catch Crew stablemates. King then took to the top rope and dove onto the three of them, but Dempsey was back in control after a commercial break. King went back to the top and hit a cross body, but Dempsey rolled through into a submission.

King broke the hold and slammed his opponent to the mat. He then seemingly accidentally headbutted Dempsey in a low blow, right as Dempsey attempted a leap frog. King hit the Coronation for the victory, officially becoming Heritage Cup Champion.