The Two WWE Legends CM Punk Dreams Of Facing

In his current WWE run, CM Punk has pointed out the likes of Cody Rhodes, Chad Gable and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as competitors he'd like to wrestle one-on-one. Who would he want to face from WWE's past, though? In a recent interview with "Nightcap," Punk provided two names of interest.

"... One name always comes to mind, it's 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin," Punk said. "Unfortunately, he had to retire because of injuries and he had a stroke and everything like that, but Bret Hart is another one. Bret Hart would be a dream for me because that's a guy that I looked up to when I was a kid. That's a guy that helped get me into this sport, just from an interest perspective.

"To this day, I could text Bret right now and be like 'What's up Bret-sky? I have a question. I need some advice,' and he'll hit me back up like right away. So much love to him."

Austin and Hart, both WWE Hall of Famers, are also former WWE Champions, much like Punk. "The Texas Rattlesnake" last wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 38, with Kevin Owens as his No Holds Barred opponent. Prior to that, Austin hadn't performed in the ring since 2003, the same year in which he initially retired. The most recent match of Hart, on the other hand, came in September 2011, when he and John Cena defeated Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez on "WWE Raw." In September 2024, "The Hitman" returned to WWE television and called out GUNTHER in the process.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Nightcap" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.