CM Punk Opens Up About WWE Stars He Wants To Face During Current Run

Since returning to WWE last November, CM Punk has wrestled a total of five matches, two of which pitted him against Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, while another two saw him battle "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre. The fifth was the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, in which Punk placed second. During a recent interview with "1035 KISSFM," the former WWE Champion identified some colleagues he'd like to face next in WWE.

Advertisement

"It's a fair mix of people that I've already been in the ring with and people that I haven't," Punk said. "Getting back in the ring with guys like Rey Mysterio or John Cena, Randy [Orton], Cody [Rhodes], I think there's fun stuff to do there, but then there's the crop of people that I've never been in the ring with. Chad Gable is one that really sticks out. I like watching [Ludwig] Kaiser; I think he's pretty incredible. GUNTHER, obviously ... I did some dark matches with Dominik [Mysterio], and I think I could do some pretty great television with him. I think him and Liv [Morgan] are spectacular."

Punk additionally revealed he made a "loose promise" to wrestler former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, specifically in the main event of a Madison Square Garden show. Priest was slated to headline WWE's most recent Madison Square Garden event — the June 28 episode of "WWE SmackDown" – in a dark match against "Main Event" Jey Uso. Unfortunately, flight issues prevented him from doing so.

Advertisement

"[Priest] was supposed to main-event The Garden for a dark match and he had really bad flight trouble a couple months back, so he didn't make it, so I owe him that," Punk said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1035 KISSFM" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.