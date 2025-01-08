Bully Ray Comments On How Cody Rhodes Was Used During WWE Raw Netflix Debut

After a considerable wait, Monday finally saw the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, with the show making the move from traditional TV to streaming after more than 30 years on the air. As expected, it was a star-studded event, with plenty of WWE's top stars as well as guests from across the world of entertainment. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was on-hand for an appearance during The Rock's promo and a run-in later in the show, and speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shared his thoughts on how Rhodes was utilized in the opening minutes.

"Why was my Undisputed Champion sitting in the front row?" Bully asked. "Why did my Undisputed Champion not get music and entrance on the biggest show in the history of the company, just like all of the other big stars got?"

Rhodes first appeared near the start of the show, with The Rock cutting a promo to welcome the crowd and acknowledging the champion in the process. Rather than continuing their rivalry from last year, The Rock instead introduced Rhodes in the crowd and thanked him for everything he's done for WWE.

Bully made it clear that he was not a fan of the segment, with the WWE Hall of Famer stating that the entire promo served as a way for The Rock to make himself look good as a babyface. That made Rhodes feel secondary, and Bully believes the company's top champion deserves more.