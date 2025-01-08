Bully Ray Comments On How Cody Rhodes Was Used During WWE Raw Netflix Debut
After a considerable wait, Monday finally saw the debut of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, with the show making the move from traditional TV to streaming after more than 30 years on the air. As expected, it was a star-studded event, with plenty of WWE's top stars as well as guests from across the world of entertainment. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was on-hand for an appearance during The Rock's promo and a run-in later in the show, and speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray shared his thoughts on how Rhodes was utilized in the opening minutes.
"Why was my Undisputed Champion sitting in the front row?" Bully asked. "Why did my Undisputed Champion not get music and entrance on the biggest show in the history of the company, just like all of the other big stars got?"
Rhodes first appeared near the start of the show, with The Rock cutting a promo to welcome the crowd and acknowledging the champion in the process. Rather than continuing their rivalry from last year, The Rock instead introduced Rhodes in the crowd and thanked him for everything he's done for WWE.
Bully made it clear that he was not a fan of the segment, with the WWE Hall of Famer stating that the entire promo served as a way for The Rock to make himself look good as a babyface. That made Rhodes feel secondary, and Bully believes the company's top champion deserves more.
Bully Ray Criticizes The Rock's WWE Raw Promo
Monday's "Raw" started off with a cold open narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, with the former wrestler then speaking to the audience about this new era live from the ring. This was followed by The Rock's promo, and Bully suggested some changes that he feels would've improved the segment.
"I understand why [Levesque] was the first guy we saw, okay? But Cody should've been the second," Bully stated. "Cody [gets his] music and entrance, give the 'Whoa!' to the people. Before Cody can even get a word out, Rock's music [hits]. Rock, Cody, face-to-face. Now you can have The Rock say whatever he wants to say."
If the segment was structured this way, it would've put Rhodes and The Rock on more even footing. Whether or not they're opting to continue the feud between the two wrestlers, having them interact more directly would at least allow it to feel as though the storyline is getting some actual attention, rather than Rhodes passively flashing a smile and a wave from the audience while his bitter rival offers some weak praise.
"And then to have [The Rock say], 'Tell Mama Rhodes I said hello,'" Bully said. "No way, man. No way. It didn't feel right to me."
