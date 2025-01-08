Triple H Discusses Potentially Expanding WWE's Relationship With Netflix After Peacock Deal Expires

The "Netflix Era" is officially here following the January 6 "WWE Raw," as the company's flagship show made its highly anticipated debut on the world's biggest streaming service. However, since then, many international subscribers have been able to watch the January 7 "WWE NXT," and go back and watch thousands of hours of older footage thanks to the company's deal with Netflix. This is something fans in the United States won't be able to experience right away, as WWE still has an agreement with Peacock, but during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE CCO Triple H explained that moving all of WWE's biggest events to Netflix is something he is very interested in.

"Call Netflix and push for them when the PLE deal comes up," Triple H said, who confirmed that the deal with Peacock will expire around March 2026. "On the current deal for PLEs, this WrestleMania coming up in Las Vegas will be our last WrestleMania on that existing deal. At some point this year, we will obviously get into that deal with Peacock, who we love, and obviously they'll get a lot of consideration from us as the existing partner. But I think, I'd like to think that if we're successful in the way we think we will be that Netflix will be very interested."

Triple H also explained that on the old WWE Network, they had around 20,000 hours of on-demand footage, which he believes is a fraction of what WWE actually owns. With that said, the approximately 100,000 hours of tape WWE possesses is getting digitized, and he hopes Netflix would eventually be interested in streaming that as well.

