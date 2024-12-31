Netflix Adds New WWE Archival Shows To Library

Among the biggest unknowns regarding "WWE Raw's" move to Netflix in less than a week's time has been the future of WWE's video library. While less of an immediate concern in the United States, where Peacock continues to hold the rights to WWE's library till 2026, it's become a more pressing matter internationally, with questions remaining about how quickly WWE's library will be uploaded following the shuttering of the WWE Network.

If nothing else, it appears WWE has come up with a short term solution. A quick look at one's Netflix browser, reveal that Netflix has added five archival WWE shows to their programming, set to begin tomorrow on January 1. The five shows are named "WWE Raw Vault," "WWE SmackDown Vault," "WWE NXT Vault," "WWE Raw is Netflix," and WWE Best of Raw 2024."

Because "SmackDown" and "NXT" air on USA Network and The CW respectively, "SmackDown Vault" nor "NXT Vault" will be available only to international fans, whereas "Raw Vault," "Raw is Netflix" and Best of Raw 2024" will be available to fans everywhere. Based on the descriptions for each show, it doesn't appear they will feature complete archives of "Raw," "SmackDown," or "NXT," but instead will feature certain highlights and matches from the programs.

Unfortunately, no new update has been provided on when the full WWE library will be made available for international fans. At last word, the content would be made available via a roll out with "select WWE content." Certain on-demand content, such as past "Raw" episodes and PLE events, will also be made available either immediately or within days, depending on the user's region.