Former WWE Star Gail Kim Weighs In On Growth Of TNA's Masha Slamovich

While she might not receive all the recognition she deserves, Gail Kim has been an instrumental figure in women's wrestling over the last 25 years, especially in TNA. Kim has been a mentor to many of the women who pass through the promotion, and during a recent interview with Ella Jay, she shared her thoughts on one of the promotion's rising stars — Masha Slamovich.

"Since she took that title, especially these last couple months, she has been on fire," Kim said. "I'm seeing the Masha that everyone envisioned her to be — that badass wrestler, and more true to who she is."

Last year, Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace at TNA Bound For Glory to become the new TNA Knockouts Champion. Kim praised Slamovich's versatility since winning the belt, stating that she is equally as adept at standard wrestling bouts as she is with more intense gimmick matches. The last several months have seen Slamovich defend her championship against former champion Grace, Tasha Steelz, and more, under stipulations such as No Disqualification and Two-Out-Of-Three Falls.

"She's willing to do whatever it takes and she'll put that title on the line any time," Kim continued. "I just love how far she's come. She's a star."

Slamovich has been wrestling since 2016 and made her TNA debut in 2019, back when the promotion was still known as Impact Wrestling. She became a regular for the company beginning in 2022, and has held the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship three times prior to her current title run.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ella Jay with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.