Former WWE Star Gail Kim Says To Watch For These TNA Wrestlers In 2025

Over the last year, TNA Wrestling has been on an upswing, with fans jumping onboard to see performers like Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, and Nic Nemeth in action. As someone who has a hand in TNA's creative department, former WWE star Gail Kim has had plenty of exposure to the promotion's locker room. Speaking during an interview with Ella Jay, Kim shared her thoughts on which TNA performers she believes fans should keep an eye on as we get further into 2025.

"There's just so many — Heather Reckless, we just signed [in 2024]," Kim said. "'Heather by Elegance,' yes. Really looking forward to seeing what she's got. I mean, listen — just wait. Just wait until 2025 comes. You guys are going to be very pleasantly surprised."

Reckless debuted in TNA last June with a loss against Ash By Elegance (former WWE star Dana Brooke). As Reckless continued her TNA run, the two women formed a tag team, with Reckless adopting the Heather By Elegance moniker. Though the two won their one and only tag team match so far, Reckless has had mixed success as a singles competitor in TNA.

Speaking in the same interview, Kim also praised current TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich. Since defeating Grace for the Knockouts Championship in October, Slamovich has continued building momentum, and Kim believes it's only the beginning for the Russian wrestler.

"Yes, she is our champion, but I feel like we have so much more to see from her," Kim said of Slamovich. "I feel like people develop after a couple of years, once their confidence grows. And she had a little bit of a dip, and she [said] it in her feud with Jordynne. She kind of lost herself for a little bit, but now she's found herself."

