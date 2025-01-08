Tommy Dreamer Encourages AEW Fans To Go Back And Watch This Kenny Omega Match

After a long, strenuous recovery from diverticulitis that nearly cost him both his career and livelihood, Kenny Omega is finally back. In fact, he's been back for a week and a half now, appearing at AEW World's End to present the AEW Continental Championship to former rival Kazuchika Okada, before taking a flight over to Japan to wrestle Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty. But he'll cement his return tonight on "AEW Dynamite," where he'll address fans for the first time since coming back.

In the meantime, however, Tommy Dreamer wants fans to catch up with what Omega was doing over in Japan. On the latest "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer gave a wholehearted endorsement of Omega's return match, and encouraged fans to give it a look.

"He looked awesome in his match with Gabe Kidd, it was really enjoyable," Dreamer said. "I'd tell everyone to reach out and watch it. He hasn't missed a beat. I'm very happy he's overcome his physical ailments and we are getting this version of Kenny Omega. One of the most unique talents to come across in a long, long time. And I'm very, very happy he's returning, and yes, it should be a good night and a good return for Kenny tonight on 'Dynamite.'"

While the match was slightly overshadowed by the controversy surrounding remarks made by New Japan commentator Chris Charlton, who has since been suspended, the Omega-Kidd match has been applauded by those who saw it. In particular, Omega was praised for showing no signs of decline despite his long lay off and illness, while many also saw the match as a star-making performance for Kidd, wrestling in the biggest match of his career.

