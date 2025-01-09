Thunder Rosa Explains The Effect Of Kenny Omega's Absence From AEW

Kenny Omega made his return to "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, following a highly-lauded match with Gabe Kidd at this past weekend's Wrestle Dynasty.

On a "Busted Open Radio" episode before Omega's return, Thunder Rosa said she was excited to see the former AEW World Champion.

"I haven't seen Kenny in so long and he looked absolutely amazing [on Wrestle Dynasty]," Thunder Rosa said, noting that the whole roster has missed him. "I feel like Kenny's like the essence of AEW and why AEW was created."

The former AEW Women's World Champion believes that Omega is a unique performer who has been able to constantly refresh himself, as well as a major advocate for the AEW women's division.

"When I first came to AEW he was a big, big supporter of the women's division. I have a lot of respect for Kenny," Rosa said, pointing out that the women's division was told to take any questions to the EVP.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion was out of action for the entirety of 2024, dealing with a nearly life-threatening bout of Diverticulitis. In his return match at Wrestle Dynasty, Omega defeated Kidd, which was also Omega's first Tokyo Dome match since his 2019 departure from NJPW to form AEW. The show also marked the Tokyo Dome return of The Young Bucks for the same reason. The Omega-Kidd match ended up mildly overshadowed by the controversial anti-AEW sentiments of NJPW broadcaster Chris Charlton, who was suspended from the promotion for two months for bad-mouthing NJPW's business partner.