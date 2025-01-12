Stevie Richards Explains The Problem With WWE Star Cody Rhodes' Match Finishes

Cody Rhodes has become one of the biggest names on WWE since returning to the promotion and has enjoyed a lengthy run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, some believe that something is missing with "The American Nightmare," and according to wrestling veteran, Stevie Richards, it's largely due to how his matches finish.

The veteran opined that overbooked finishes, spots, and matches end up tiring fans, explaining that everyone wants cliffhangers and suspense.

"Whenever Owens and Cody wrestle (...) he's gonna kick out of the Package Piledriver and win the match," Richards said during an episode of "The Stevie Richards Show." "How is that more devastating when he already dropped him on his head and hurt him and his neck is compromised but he gets to kick out on the second one?"

The veteran explained that such a sequence would ruin the heat on Kevin Owens and all the sympathy on Rhodes and lose the fans' empathy. Richards then described how Rhodes tends to hit his opponents with three Cross Rhodes to finish them off, and opined that it's likely not the star himself who came up with this idea. He feels that defeating Chad Gable with only one hurt his momentum.

"You hit it three to four times on everybody else, and then what's that make Chad Gable look like if you only need one to beat him?" Richards. "It fosters a whole bitter resentment because now across the board, Cody would have to hit it three times."

The veteran then opined that stars who are booked to go out with one Cross Rhodes might end up building resentment.