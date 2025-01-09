Former ECW World Champion Says WWE Has Never Asked Him To Sign A Legends Contract

The only thing that WWE may love more than their new TV deal with Netflix is handing out those good old Legends Contracts. In fact, it's hard to come across a former WWE star, or even former WCW and ECW star, in the wild that doesn't have one. But at least one ECW star is making the claim that he's not only not under any sort of Legends deal, but that he could honestly care less about it.

During a recent "K&S WrestleFest" virtual signing, former ECW World Champion The Sandman was shooting the breeze when the subject of the Legends contract came up. And when one of the co-hosts suggested that Sandman was under such a deal, due to Sandman having his own WWE action figure, the "Hardcore Icon" was quick to point out the exact opposite.

"I don't have a legends deal," Sandman said. "No I...I never heard anybody say anything good about that legends deal. But they didn't even ask me...I don't even care anyway."

While Sandman's comments about WWE Legends contracts at first seem surprising, he is not the only one who has expressed wariness at signing one. In May 2024, Eric Bischoff, who Sandman briefly worked for as Hardcore Hak when he signed with WCW, also expressed a reluctance at signing a Legends deal, preferring not to be tied down with any wrestling company in any capacity, unless the deal was "ridiculously rewarding from a financial perspective, or it was so much fun that I didn't care about the money."

