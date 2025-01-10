Tommy Dreamer Could Do Without These Moments From WWE Raw Netflix Debut

The first "WWE Raw" on Netflix featured several returning stars such as The Rock, The Undertaker, and John Cena, storylines that came to a close and also delivered high-profile matches like Roman Reigns versus Solo Sikoa and CM Punk against Seth Rollins. It was also the first "Raw" that exceeded a two-hour runtime since October, with the show being just over three hours long, it allowed WWE to feature more stars, additional content, and behind-the-scenes footage.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, though, wasn't impressed with certain parts of the show and voiced his frustration with several creative decisions, particularly towards the returning veterans.

"With regards to The Rock, like if you're going to break down his promo last night, yeah [it] wasn't good. It had no direction, but it served a purpose of, like he said, Monday night was the one show, this is the other show and it wasn't sold out until they announced that The Rock's gonna show up. The nostalgia stuff, The Undertaker rolling in, that helped Rhea Ripley, they didn't need The Undertaker. He got a massive pop and it really did help endorse the old generation endorsing the newer generation," he said on "Busted Open Radio."

Dreamer also didn't like the behind-the-scenes content that WWE filtered in throughout the show, expressing that they pulled the curtain back too much. That being said, Dreamer applauded WWE for thanking Netflix executives on the show as he stated that they wouldn't be able to make the transition to streaming possible without them.

