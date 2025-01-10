Bully Ray Takes Issue With The Optics WWE Fans Got During Raw Netflix Debut

On paper, it makes sense for WWE to kick off a new era of "WWE Raw" with The Rock, undoubtedly the biggest star in company history. But, wrestling veteran Bully Ray took issue with The Rock's promo, particularly when he once again took subtle digs at Cody Rhodes fans.

On "Busted Open Radio," Ray argued that having Rhodes sit at ringside, without the opportunity for a proper back-and-forth with The Rock made WWE's Undisputed Champion look unimportant.

"It's almost like a 'kneel before Zod' mentality," Ray said, referencing the iconic line from "Superman II."

Ray acknowledged that The Rock said positive things about Rhodes, but suggested it would've meant more if Rhodes was standing face-to-face with him in the ring as equals. For new viewers tuning into WWE for the first time, seeing Rhodes relegated to observing him like a fan could subconsciously diminish his stature.

"Would John Cena ever be sitting in the front row for the Rock? Randy Orton? Steve Austin? Triple H? Would any former WWE Champion be just sitting there with a forced smile on their face while The Rock put them over? And, oh, by the way, 'Tell Mama [Rhodes] I said hello.' Would any of them be put in that position?" questioned the veteran star.

Ray and his co-host Dave LaGreca agreed that The Rock made Ethan Page look stronger than Rhodes by appearing shoulder-to-shoulder with him on "WWE NXT" the next night.

"If you're gonna share the spotlight with Ethan Page, who's an 'NXT' talent, and you're gonna stand shoulder-to-shoulder with him, you should be standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Cody Rhodes," the WWE Hall of Famer asserted.

The "Busted Open" crew also took issue with the extent The Rock put himself over, especially given the uncertainty surrounding his WrestleMania 41 status.

