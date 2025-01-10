Janel Grant Attorney Issues Statement Regarding Vince McMahon-SEC Report

Earlier today, Vince McMahon released a public statement declaring that he has settled his issues with the Securities Exchange Commision (SEC) regarding his failure to disclose hush-money payments he made to several unknown individuals. McMahon stated that today marks the end of the ongoing federal investigation into the beleaguered businessman, though the civil case filed against McMahon by former WWE employee Janel Grant has not yet been resolved.

Grant's attorney Ann Callis released a statement today on behalf of her client in reaction to the news. The lawyer indicated that the criminal investigation into McMahon continues, despite his insinuation that the matter was handled.

"During his time leading WWE, Vince McMahon acted as if rules did not apply to him, and now we have confirmation that he repeatedly broke the law to cover up his horrifying behavior, including human trafficking. The SEC's charges prove that the NDA Vince McMahon coerced Ms. Grant into signing violates the law, and therefore her case must be heard in court. While prosecutors for the Southern District of New York continue their criminal investigation, we look forward to bringing forward new evidence in our civil case about the sexual exploitation Ms. Grant endured at WWE by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis."

Grant's lawsuit alleges that McMahon hired her for an office position in WWE and soon coerced her into an intense sexual relationship, which saw McMahon dangling promises of career advancement and more in return for sex with himself and others. Since the lawsuit was filed last year, McMahon and WWE have made numerous attempts to have it thrown out or moved to private arbitration, which would ensure that any further details that come out are kept under wraps. As of today, the civil suit is on hold pending the federal investigation into McMahon.