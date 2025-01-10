WWE's Drew McIntyre Mockingly Compares Sami Zayn To Rowdy MSG Crowd Member At NBA Game

In 2024, Drew McIntyre took his social media to another level when he turned heel, using his platforms to cut promos, take shots at opponents he's recently wrestled or interacted with, and most famously to belittle CM Punk during their feud. Yesterday evening, McIntyre used an incident that occurred at a NBA game to target one of his most recent rivals, Sami Zayn. During the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday, a fight broke out in the crowd at Madison Square Garden between two fans, one of which looked identical to Zayn and evidently was the one who seemingly lost the brawl. "Sami even taking L's in crowd fights now"

Sami even taking L's in crowd fights now 😂 https://t.co/PbybE7JDI9 — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 9, 2025

Last month, McIntyre defeated Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event, and just two days later, bested him again on "WWE Raw," making it the ninth consecutive time "The Scottish Warrior" has overcome Zayn. However, this past Monday on the debut of "Raw" on Netflix, Zayn's long-time friend Jey Uso scored a win over McIntyre, making it the first time the former WWE Champion has lost since his Hell in a Cell match with Punk last October.

Uso has already announced on the "Raw" on Netflix Premiere Post-Show that he will be entering the Royal Rumble this year, but it remains to be seen if McIntyre and Zayn will compete in the match, or if they will be featured elsewhere on the card.