Reports: WWE Creative Has Pitched A Big Match For New Raw Star Logan Paul

He's one of the biggest social media influencers in the world, he's had the logo of his energy drink company on the ring canvas, and after a recent report, it seems that Logan Paul might have a big match on the horizon at WrestleMania 41. According to PWInsider Elite, there have been creative pitches for Paul to face World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at WWE's biggest show of the year. Naturally one would assume the match would be for GUNTHER's title if he keeps hold of it until Easter weekend, but that has not been confirmed to be happening at the time of writing. The report noted that it is still very early on in the creative process for WrestleMania so plans could change very easily, something that has already happened regarding Paul as he was initially pitched to be John Cena's opponent instead of Cody Rhodes.

Paul was in the crowd for the January 6 "WWE Raw" on Netflix, with a pre-taped vignette confirming that the former United States Champion would be part of WWE's red brand going forward. As for GUNTHER, he was not featured on the January 6 event, but he was called out by CM Punk after his win over Seth Rollins.

Some fans originally thought that Paul wasn't going to be featured on WWE TV at all in 2025, as he had announced his retirement in December 2024 after becoming a father for the first time a few months earlier. However, Netflix had stated that they wanted the majority of WWE's biggest stars on "Raw" to attract viewers, and given Paul's mainstream appeal with over 23 million subscribers on his YouTube, WWE fans will likely be seeing a lot more of "The Maverick" as the road to WrestleMania 41 ramps up.