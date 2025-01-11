WWE NXT Star Oba Femi Has A Surprising Warning For The Rock

After closing a historic chapter last year as the longest reigning NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi began a new journey this past Tuesday at New Year's Evil as the new NXT Champion, knocking two-time champion Trick Williams, and additional challenger Eddy Thorpe, off their pedestals. Being the pinnacle champion brings mountain-like obstacles and challenges, and Femi hopes to come out the other side with the championship intact. But "The Ruler" might be barking up the wrong tree after targeting eight-time WWE Champion and "Final Boss," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Frustrated that the NXT Championship match did not close out this week's pay-per-view-like event, Femi aired his discontent on "Busted Open Radio," claiming it shouldn't have been Rock's segment that concluded the show. Femi says his noteworthy moment was cut shorter than it should have been. "At the moment, the time was being stolen from me; I wasn't even aware it was being stolen from me. Maybe if I knew, I would have gone up to him and been like, 'Hey, Uncle Dwayne, what are you doing?' I'll let it slide this time, but next time Uncle Dwayne comes in and steals time from me, there are going to be problems," Femi warned.

Similar to Rock's appearance on the premiere of "WWE Raw" on Netflix this past Monday, "The People's Champ" came out to express admiration for the fans and the "NXT" roster's fighting spirit, making "NXT" a must-watch program. But in Femi's eyes, his moment was stolen from him. It will be interesting to see how "The Final Boss" responds to the new NXT Champion's remarks.

