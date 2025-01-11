Why Eric Bischoff Didn't Like WWE's Use Of Undertaker At Raw's Netflix Debut

This past Monday on the premiere of "WWE Raw" on Netflix, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance after Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship. After "The Phenom's" music hit, he drove his motorcycle down the entrance ramp, circled around the ring, and joined Ripley afterwards to endorse her title win. Despite Undertaker receiving one of the loudest reactions on the night from the crowd, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff expressed his disappointment with "The Deadman's" appearance on "Raw" during "83 Weeks."

"I didn't like it. I don't think it gave the audience the opportunity to react to Undertaker the way they actually wanted to react to him. It was cool to see him, I'm sure for the audience, and they probably haven't seen him come out on the motorcycle for a while. So that's cool and he got a great reaction, but not the same kind of reaction he would have received had he walked into that ring, whether he was in his Undertaker gear or not. I think first of all, riding a motorcycle around a ring is f*****g awkward, it's really awkward ... to maneuver that thing around the ring, even for a big guy like Taker, it's awkward and it doesn't look that cool."

Bischoff also felt that Undertaker didn't get the reaction he was capable of, and expressed that he would've booked his shocking appearance differently. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was also not pleased with the use of Undertaker on "Raw," but admitted that the segment helped elevate Ripley.

