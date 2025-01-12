Backstage News On How Long Darby Allin Will Be Absent From AEW Programming

After Darby Allin was brutally assaulted and kicked down a set of steel steps, courtesy of the Death Riders, on the December 27 episode of "AEW Rampage," the former TNT and World Tag Team Champion has dropped off of AEW programming. According to Fightful Select, Allin will not be returning to AEW for some time, as he is once again planning to climb one of the world's most infamous mountains.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Allin has been off the road and will be taking extensive time off to prepare for his upcoming Mount Everest climb. While a specific timeframe is not specified, it's believed that Allin will be away for "months," with an anticipated return in the spring. While Allin's training might be shortened due to his athletic background, a typical Mount Everest expedition can take around two months, with most landing within the six-to-ten week timeframe, according to Benegas Brothers Expeditions. Allin had previously scheduled an Everest climb in early 2024, but a broken foot following a match at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business" caused him to temporarily shelve those ambitions.

Allin's last match saw him tie with Ricochet in the Continental Classic's Blue League on the December 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Allin was slated internally for a push following his participation in the Continental Classic, according to reports, but if that's still the plan it will now take place following his return from Everest, when he will presumably resume his feud with the Death Riders and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.