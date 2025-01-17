WWE Star CM Punk Details The 'Bittersweet' Part Of The Wrestling Business

Coming up on nearly 30 years in the wrestling business, it's no secret that CM Punk's body has some mileage on it. Shortly after making his historic return to the WWE, Punk suffered another setback in the form of a torn tricep — his second in as many years.

Punk is aware of the wear and tear accumulated throughout his tenure in pro wrestling and mixed martial arts. While answering questions from the wrestling media on the "Monday Night Raw on Netflix Premiere Post-Show," Punk expounded on the nature of the wrestling business and the balance between physicality and mental sharpness.

"I don't want people to focus on the words 'my body is falling apart.' I want people to understand that I am 46 years old and the part of the business that is just so bittersweet [is] I'm just now starting to understand it, and my body is falling apart. But my mind has never been sharper."

While Punk admits the tricep injury had him feeling down for a few minutes, he quickly rebounded and kept his spirits high moving forward. "I felt sorry for myself and I said 'this is the worst thing that's ever happened to me,'" Punk recalled. "But I told myself I was gonna make it the best thing that ever happened to me, and I think I did. I made it such a speed bump 'cause I was still on TV. I was in the mix on the microphone, I was in a sling in front of everybody, and really took the lemons that life gave me and I turned them to gold." Most recently, CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins on the debut episode of "Raw" on Netflix.

