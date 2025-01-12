Why Maryse Isn't Planning A Full-Time WWE Return Despite Missing It

Last week, former WWE Divas Champion Maryse returned to the WWE realm for an appearance on the red carpet ahead of the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw." Still, as Maryse points out, this doesn't necessarily mean that a full-time return will follow.

"As much as we love what we do, the kids are now priority and number one," Maryse told PEOPLE. "So we have to prioritize them in every single aspect. ... Especially as a woman, it's difficult with two kids. I can't travel the way [I used to] ... And then I don't want to."

"I want to be there for my kids. And that's what makes me happy," she continued. "I want to go to bed at night and know that I'm in the same house as my kids, so as much as I love the business — I miss it — I choose my kids."

Maryse, now 41 years old, last wrestled at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event. There, she and husband Mike "The Miz" Mizanin lost to Beth Phoenix and Adam "Edge" Copeland in mixed tag team action after the latter couple hit a pair of Glam Slams. Prior to that, Maryse and Miz were in another notable feud with Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) in the lead up to WWE Hell in a Cell 2018. During this time, Maryse also lost to Bella via disqualification, marking her first singles match in eight years.

While the in-ring career of Maryse seems mostly in the rearview mirror, she and Miz are open to teaching their daughters the ropes if they choose to pursue professional wrestling as a career down the line.