WWE's CM Punk Explains What He Wants To Do When In-Ring Career Ends

WWE star CM Punk is seemingly in the final few years of his in-ring career, and he has outlined plans for when he calls time on his Hall of Fame career.

Punk, who has been in the pro wrestling business for over two decades, believes that he will stay in the industry when he hangs up his boots but has ruled out running a promotion. But, he foresees a future where he could become a mentor or coach behind the scenes.

"Oh, no, if I start my own promotion, I want you to find me wherever I am and just kick my ass [laughs]. That's about the worst idea, man," Punk joked on "Nightcap." "No, I do think there is an avenue for me to continue to be in the business behind the scenes, helping. But, I think if you're worth your weight, you're doing that now. I think, on a football team, on a hockey team, on a baseball team, there's the veterans that help, bring in the new talent, the young guys, and they help move things along."

Punk asserted that giving back to the business that has given him a lot is something that is on his mind.

"Three parts to a career — you start and, to me, that's when you learn; there's the middle part, that's where you earn; and the third part is return. Now you give back. I would definitely look forward to that third act and giving back to the business that has given me so much," he added.

Since his return to WWE, Punk has been seen backstage in "WWE NXT," offering words of wisdom to the young stars in the developmental brand, with Shawn Michaels even discussing the possibility of Punk taking over from him. Others have also vouched for Punk to don the hat of a coach, with Mark Henry recently stating that "The Second City Saint" is a good teacher.

