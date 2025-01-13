WWE's Xavier Woods Exchanges Barbs With Former New Day Partner Big E On Social Media

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's betrayal of Big E came as quite a shock to the WWE fans and the duo has continued to rub them the wrong way with their constant attacks on Big E. Woods and E have now taken jibes at each other on social media, after Woods berated the fans for siding with E.

In a recent post on X, the "WWE Raw" star told fans that they had chosen to take Big E's side and that they should stick to it rather than be part of team Kingston and Woods.

"Nah, it's too late. We tried to tell yall but you wouldnt let us explain. All in your emotions. You chose your side now sit in it," Woods said.



Woods has been unhappy with Big E about not being on WWE television. A fan replied to the post by questioning how he would have reacted if Kofi and Big E treated him the way he and Kofi have been treating E when he was away due to his Achilles injury. Woods argued that he was out for just a short period of time, and that he returned quickly. Big E, in response, posted photos of him and Kofi in ring gear that had Woods' face emblazoned on it, to encourage him during his recovery time.

Don't piss me off pic.twitter.com/VGhznJoDzZ — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) January 11, 2025

Woods then hit back by posting videos and photos of him and Kofi wearing singlets, which featured Big E's former ring name, Langston, at the back.

Let's not play this game. pic.twitter.com/zGzbBvDxQS — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) January 12, 2025

Kofi and Woods turned heel on New Day's 10-year anniversary celebration segment, and since then, the duo has constantly taken swipes at Big E, and it seems that it won't stop anytime soon.