Jim Ross Calls This AEW Star The Best In-Ring Talent With Bryan Danielson Sidelined

With Kenny Omega now back in AEW after nearly losing his career, and life, due to a serious struggle with diverticulitis, the question is how AEW plans to use Omega, and how much the "Best Bout Machine" has left in the tank. So far, his performance against Gabe Kidd at New Japan's Wrestle Dynasty, and AEW throwing him into the fire against Brian Cage, seems to suggest Omega has plenty more to give. But regardless of whether he's at 100% or lower, or is in line for an AEW World Title run, he's the guy Jim Ross would be rolling with.

On the latest episode of "Grillin JR," the AEW announcer had high praise for Omega, putting him at the top of AEW's food chain now that another top star is MIA. That, coupled with Omega's ability, leads Ross to conclude that it's time go full steam ahead with Omega as the promotion's meal ticket.

"I wouldn't doubt it, and I don't know why not," Ross said. "He's the best in-ring talent now that Daniel Bryan [Bryan Danielson] in on the sideline, taking a sabbatical. And it may be a long-term sabbatical, hell I don't know. But I think he's the next in line, I would think. And getting a healthy Kenny Omega back on your roster, back on your television show is a good thing.

"So I think he elevates everybody else's work, because nobody wants to get in the ring with Kenny and look bad. And he's going to have a good match no matter what. So I'm glad he's back. I like Kenny. He sent me a nice text on my birthday. He's just a good human being in my estimation. So coming back is good timing for Tony Khan."

