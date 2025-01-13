Tommy Dreamer Explains The Effectiveness Of John Cena's WWE Raw Promo
Following last year's announcement that he is wrapping up his in-ring career at the end of 2025, John Cena made his return to television during the Netflix debut of "WWE Raw." Cena cut a promo revealing his intention to enter the Royal Rumble match early next month, and if that doesn't work out, he'll compete in the Elimination Chamber to try and earn a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41.
Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," former WWE star Tommy Dreamer dove into Cena's promo at length, as well as the wrestler's history. According to Dreamer, fans spent years underappreciating Cena, until he left and came back to WWE. Cena's promo on "Raw" took elements of his real past and integrated them into pro wrestling, which Dreamer believes is part of what makes the medium so special.
"John Cena really willed the audience to believe that he could [win another world title]," Dreamer said. "It's the story of what everyone wants to do — we go to work why? Because we want a promotion, or we want to be recognized for the good that we do. We want money, we want raises, we want all those important things that come with it. For John Cena, he's gonna try to do the impossible."
As Cena went through his live promo, Dreamer could feel himself getting inspired, and the conclusion he drew from the segment was that Cena is capable of accomplishing anything he puts his mind to. This serves as a way for audiences to connect with Cena, as perseverance is something everyone can aspire or relate to.
Dreamer and Cena spent time traveling on the road together, and the retired wrestler stated that Cena's hard work and dedication aren't just something he puts on for show. Across their journeys together, Dreamer recalled Cena as someone who was present for anything the company needed him for, no matter how late he may have stayed out the night before. Few wrestlers operate on the same level as Cena, with Dreamer comparing him to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in terms of his passion for the industry.
"John Cena's entering the Royal Rumble ... and he's coming to try to win it," Dreamer continued. "There's still hope if he doesn't win that, but that was one hell of a promo and it took us on a ride. I truly loved it."
