Wrestlers Mostly Say Same Thing About John Cena

With 2025 being his final year as an in-ring performer, many fans have wondered whether or not John Cena will finally surpass Ric Flair's long-standing record of being a 16-time World Champion. Cena won his 16th title at the 2017 Royal Rumble defeating AJ Styles, but has yet to reach the elusive number 17, something that Flair himself is actually hoping for.

In July 2024, shortly after Cena announced that he would be retiring for good, Flair appeared on an episode of "Busted Open Radio" where he stated that he would be happy if Cena beat his record. He did originally say that he would have preferred for his daughter Charlotte Flair to reach number 17 first, but if WWE chose to do it with Cena, he would happily shake his hand and congratulate him.

Flair would take to social media in the days following the appearance on "Busted Open Radio" as some people had misinterpreted what he said, believing that he wanted Charlotte to do it and not Cena. The 'Nature Boy” explained that while his first choice to break his record would have obviously been his daughter, he would love nothing more than to see Cena reach the number 17, calling Cena an incredible athlete and a genuine person, as well as saying it would be an honor for someone like him to be the one to break his record.

The 'Nature Boy' also said that someone like Randy Orton would be a good choice for breaking his long-standing record, especially given that Orton and Flair worked so closely together as members of Evolution in the early 2000s, but Orton would have to win three World Championships between the time of writing (August 2024) and Cena's retirement in December 2025 to do. Speaking of The Viper...