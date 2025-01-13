Bully Ray Shares Concerns About AEW Fans' Emotional Investment

Following last week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray opened up "Busted Open After Dark" by discussing his current perception of the promotion's fanbase. Bully has been listening carefully to AEW live crowds over the last month in an attempt to find out which performers the fans care about, and the wrestler was not thrilled with the results that he found.

"Tonight, after watching 'Dynamite,' I'm coming to the conclusion that AEW fans care very little, and in some cases not at all, unless what they're seeing is just action and movement and gymnastics and good spots and athleticism," Bully said. "Like Will Ospreay, Ricochet stuff. I'm not sure where the real emotional investment is in characters."

Bully acknowledged that there are some AEW stars that still get strong reactions from the audience, such as Toni Storm and the aforementioned Ospreay. However, he doesn't believe it's enough, and that has caused Bully to develop a "bad feeling" that fans are losing interest in the promotion.