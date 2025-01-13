WWE's Bronson Reed Appoints Himself To New Role Of 'Social Media Vigilante'

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed is currently in recovery from the injury he suffered at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, but fans have thus far spent his hiatus asking him to deliver his trademark Tsunami splash to such controversial figures as Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan. Reed has seemingly taken these requests to heart, as seen in his latest post on social media.

"In this time of need, I will be your social media vigilante," Reed wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) above an AI-generated picture of him in Batman's trademark suit. "Because I'm not your hero: I'm a vocal guardian, a watchful protector. The Dark Uce."

In this time of need, I will be your social media vigilante. Because I'm not your hero: I'm a vocal guardian, a watchful protector. The Dark Uce. pic.twitter.com/7U8qXzW5aM — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) January 12, 2025

The post is a parody of the final lines of Christopher Nolan's 2008 blockbuster "The Dark Knight," delivered by Gary Oldman in the role of Gotham City Police Commissioner Jim Gordon. Many fans in the replies responded with AI-generated images of Reed as other superheroes and also as the film's villain, The Joker.

There is no word on how long Reed will be out of action, though he says he will miss both the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania during his lengthy recovery. Reed jumped off the War Games cage during the hectic match, hoping to flatten Roman Reigns with a splash, but CM Punk saving Reigns at the last second sent Reed crashing through little more than a table, injuring his leg in the process. Reed needed help getting backstage after the match. Reed's injury reportedly led to the return of Drew McIntyre ahead of schedule.