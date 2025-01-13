WWE Sources Refute Bad Bunny Interview Claim Of Backlash PLE Coming To Mexico In 2025

Despite not wrestling for WWE since 2023, music star Bad Bunny has gotten a lot of people talking following a recent interview with Rolling Stone. However, the biggest piece of news — Bunny revealing that WWE Backlash was headed to Mexico in 2025 — may have been premature.

"What can I tell you? It was nice," Bunny said when asked about his time in WWE and his San Juan Street Fight with Damian Priest at Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which received widespread acclaim. "We were there until we could bring WWE to Puerto Rico. And man, I actually feel like it was good for them and for everyone, because I saw that last year Backlash was in France, now it's going to Mexico. They saw that it worked."

The idea of the 2025 Backlash premium live event taking place in Mexico got many fans excited, but PWInsider poured cold water on the news when they reported that "there are no current plans for that event to emanate from Mexico," according to WWE sources. Shortly afterward, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful posted that his own WWE sources also "pushed back" on Bad Bunny's report, claiming "they aren't prepared to reveal the location of that PLE."

The 2024 edition of Backlash that took place in Lyon, France was formally announced by WWE in November 2023, six months before the event took place. It should be noted that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported in December 2024 that Mexico will likely host a PLE this year, but there is still no word on what that event will be or when it will be formally announced.