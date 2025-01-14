Bully Ray Names His Frontrunners For WWE's 2025 Royal Rumble

WWE is already on the road to WrestleMania 41, but the card for the Easter Weekend spectacular will officially start to take shape when the Royal Rumble takes place on February 1.

The Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana will play host to the 38th annual event, and on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray outlined who he sees as the three men to beat in the 2025 edition of the men's Royal Rumble match.

"As of right now, I'm just going to pick these three names off the top of my head because these are my frontrunners: CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. Who's winning the Rumble?" asked Ray.

John Cena was the first of Ray's picks to enter himself into the Royal Rumble match, doing so on social media in late 2024 before officially announcing it to the world on the January 6 edition of "WWE Raw." After that show went off the air, CM Punk declared his intention of winning the 30-man match on the "Raw" post-show and even called out WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on his way backstage after his match with Seth Rollins.

Roman Reigns had his "Wiseman" Paul Heyman announce his Rumble declaration on the January 10 edition of "WWE SmackDown," with Heyman telling Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes that "The Tribal Chief" wants his title back.

Aside from Cena, Punk, and Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and LA Knight have announced that they will be part of the Rumble match, leaving 25 spots to fill between the time of writing and February 1.

