WWE's Chelsea Green Wants To See This NXT Figure On The Main Roster

Over the past five years, Robert Stone has become a stalwart of the WWE NXT roster, serving as a manager for stars such as Dante Chen, Von Wagner, and perhaps most notably Chelsea Green. During a recent appearance on The Wrestling Classic, Green shared her thoughts on the potential of reigniting their onscreen partnership.

"I would love, love, love to be paired with Rob," Green said. "I think we have the same mentality, we work hard, we are always thinking about character stuff."

Green revealed that Stone sent her a text message just last week, sharing some ideas for the future of her onscreen character. The performer stated that she and Stone are alike in that they are constantly thinking of ideas they can incorporate into their wrestling characters. Green is clearly in favor of working with Stone again, but she hopes to do so outside of NXT this time around.

"At the end of the day, I think people forget how talented he was in the ring as well, and I say 'was' but he is [still] so talented in the ring," Green continued. "We are seeing that and we get glimmers of this but it's not the same. We need him back on the main roster killing it."

The partnership between Green and Stone originated in early 2020 and lasted until May of that year. Green was then called up to the main roster before being let go by WWE in 2021. However, the company brought her back in 2023, and Green had a brief interaction with Stone last year, teasing a reunion between the two former allies. Right now, Green is serving as the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion after winning a tournament at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last month.

