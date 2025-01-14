Bully Ray Says WWE Has No Bigger Main Event In 2025 Than Between This Duo

WWE WrestleMania 41 is a little over three months away, which means the show's card should begin slowly shaping up in the weeks to come, especially with next month's WWE Royal Rumble. Looking ahead on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his belief that one possible match-up towers above all the others, even if the promotion seems to be trying to squash fan excitement over the angle.

"To me, there is no bigger main event for WrestleMania this year than The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes," Bully said. "Not because it's The Rock. It's because of the story that The Rock and Cody told me."

Bully was adamant that the storyline ended without any solid closure, even after The Rock and Rhodes seemed to clumsily patch things up on "WWE Raw" earlier this month. Additionally, the radio host doesn't think it would make sense for The Rock to be involved in any other feud, even if it involves the long-teased match against Roman Reigns. Those two also appeared to solve their issues when, on the same episode of "Raw," The Rock placed the Samoan ula fala around Reigns' neck.

"To me, there is no logical way for The Rock and Roman to pick up again," Bully continued. "It would be very, very forced."

The former ECW star then pitched the idea of Paul Heyman turning on Reigns and aligning with The Rock, but said it would have had to happen during "Raw's" Netflix debut. At this point, Bully believes the only reasonable way forward is to book a singles match between Rhodes and The Rock in April.

