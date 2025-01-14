Oba Femi Steals WWE Great's Catchphrase After NXT Title Win

Following his NXT Championship win last week, Oba Femi circled the likes of GUNTHER, Randy Orton, and John Cena as his WWE main roster dream opponents. Now, while looking back on his title win, Femi has invoked one of their signature catchphrases.

"Everyone is looking for their moment," Femi told TV Insider. "It almost passed me by. I almost didn't realize this is it and that moment. Sometimes we're so driven to get to the next goal and do the next objective we don't stop to smell the roses. I feel like the confetti falling was the realization that this was my moment. That I have to soak it all in. The obligations continue after that.

"Now I'm the one who has to carry the brand," Femi continued. "I'm going to give it everything I have. I'm going to give the best matches, make every appearance. I'm the new Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, Respect. That's the standard. I want to be that for this brand of NXT."

Many fans, of course, remember "hustle, loyalty, and respect" as the mantra of Cena, who served as a face of WWE throughout the Ruthless Aggression and PG Eras as well as the early portion of the Reality Era. In October 2023, Cena made a special appearance on "WWE NXT" as he accompanied Carmelo Hayes to the ring for his match against Bron Breakker. The 16-time world champion has not emerged on the brand since then, but with his retirement tour now underway, anything could happen, including the fulfillment of Femi's dream match.

"Now that I know it's his farewell tour, there is no time like the present," Femi said. "I'd love to do it. If it's not in the cards though, I also understand."