Why Eric Bischoff Expects To See The Rock At WWE WrestleMania 41

While The Rock made appearances on both the first "WWE RAW" and "WWE NXT" episodes for 2025, sporting his People's Championship title, it's unclear whether he'll be showing up at this year's WrestleMania. So far, there hasn't been any serious build for him to face anyone, despite it seeming like he and Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns would clash at "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

However, Eric Bischoff is confident that fans will ultimately see The Rock at WrestleMania and explained why during an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast.

"The guy just bought a 100,000 shares of TKO stock, you think he's not gonna try to move the needle anytime he's got the opportunity?" the veteran pointed out. "I think he loves this, I think it's good for Johnson, the actor. There's no downside."

Bischoff noted that a movie contract could prevent The Rock from wrestling on the marquee show, but said that he wouldn't write The Rock off appearing at WrestleMania. He described how confident WWE has become in its creative approach, explaining that it's easy to put surprises or plot twists into storytelling when done right.

"I would manage my expectations and enjoy the ride because I think anything's possible," he added. "I think they got the creative horsepower to pull just about anything off."

Reports on The Rock's status for WrestleMania seem to change every few weeks, with the latest report suggesting it might still be a possibility, while Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena is on the cards as well.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.